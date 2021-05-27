2021 Indy 500 Special Podcast – Tom Interviews the Field

Tom Griswold, along with Shaun Souers and Chris Spangle, interviews drivers of the 2021 Indianapolis 500 on important topics like who sweats the most in their suit, is the car hotter with the aero screens, what drivers got detention for, and what they do to hype themselves up before a race. It’s a fun look inside the lives of IndyCar drivers.

Tune in Sunday morning from 7 AM to 11 AM Eastern on Q95 on the iHeart Radio app for our annual Indy 500 broadcast.

Drivers with Time Stamps:

– Will Power – 00:00:58

– Alexander Rossi – 00:15:43

– Helio Castroneves – 00:24:02

– Ed Carpenter – 00:32:00

– Josef Newgarden – 00:34:36

– Simon Pagenaud – 00:34:36

– Scott Dixon and Tony Kanaan – 00:59:55

– Sage Karam – 01:16:11

– Alex Palou and Scott McLaughlin – 01:20:27

– Ryan Hunter-Reay – 01:26:42

– Jack Harvey – 01:37:20

– JR Hildebrand – 01:44:16

– Max Chilton – 01:57:13

– Marco Andretti – 01:59:46

– Colton Herta and Stefan Wilson – 02:02:33

– James Hinchcliffe – 02:25:25

– Sebastian Bourdais – 02:28:35

– Marcus Ericsson – 02:41:05