We aren’t known for our Monday shows, but this one was pretty good. Tom was in a weird and fun mood, and Josh was ready to bully. First on the hit list was poor Kristi, and then he let artists have it. We revisit the whale sounds, and Josh still cannot handle it. Tom hates a new invention that makes a guitar pedal make fart noises. Mick Jagger visited a dive bar in Charlotte. The gang then imagines a Slipknot children’s album.