Tom plays one of his baby making favorites while Chick explains his two rules for concerts. The gang shares their essential Pop Tart hacks. A man was charged with “adulteration of food” after dipping his nuggets in a customer’s meal. Tom sets Josh up when he asks what he would taint with his boys. Pat Godwin shares a tribute called Ballsa. Josh trash talks poodles. Harrison Ford lost his credit card. That’s it. That’s the story.