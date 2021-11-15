Let’s FFFFWHAT? | B&T This Week

Pat Godwin had a questionable lyric that levels the room with laugher, and then we see some footage of him pole vaulting. We have a taste test of pasta, and it sort of vindicates Tom. Costaki and Alli join us, and Tom insults the wrong girlfriend.
Pat Godwin had a questionable lyric that levels the room with laugher, and then we see some footage of him pole vaulting. We have a taste test of pasta, and it sort of vindicates Tom. Costaki and Alli join us, and Tom insults the wrong girlfriend.
There is no custom code to display.
There is no custom code to display.