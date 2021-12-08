Old North Pole by Lil Naz X-Mas (Old Town Road Parody)

Posted on December 8, 2021

He’s gonna take his sleigh to the old north pole. He’s gonna fill it with presents with singing ho ho ho. Enjoy the BOB & TOM Show’s parody version of Old Town Road by Lil Nas X. Share it with your friends and family!

 

https://youtu.be/LwYKs6urI9I