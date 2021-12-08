Old North Pole by Lil Naz X-Mas (Old Town Road Parody)

He’s gonna take his sleigh to the old north pole. He’s gonna fill it with presents with singing ho ho ho. Enjoy the BOB & TOM Show’s parody version of Old Town Road by Lil Nas X. Share it with your friends and family!
