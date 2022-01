Rocky Aoki lived an amazing life. The founder of Benihana woke up from a coma to find his wife and girlfriend standing over him, is a part of the wrestling hall of fame, and launched Genesis magazine with TWO centerfolds? His children are musician Steve Aoki and model Devon Aoki. Learn more in this week’s Warren report with comedian Greg Warren.

Photo copyright – © 2006 Larry D. Moore. Licensed under CC BY-SA 3.0