Who will Chick Pick for Sunday?

Chick is back, sort of, and just in time for the mayhem of broken toilets in the building. Poor Kristi Lee has to go to Starbucks to drop a deuce? Maybe a number 1? Tune in and find out. Trey Wingo joins us to share a crazy story about Joe Burrow.
Chick is back, sort of, and just in time for the mayhem of broken toilets in the building. Poor Kristi Lee has to go to Starbucks to drop a deuce? Maybe a number 1? Tune in and find out. Trey Wingo joins us to share a crazy story about Joe Burrow.
There is no custom code to display.
There is no custom code to display.