Recipe: Chocolate Mayo Cake

- 2 cups (500 mL) all-purpose flour
- 2/3 cup (150 mL) unsweetened cocoa powder
- 1 1/4 tsp. (6 mL) baking soda
- 1/4 tsp. (1 mL) baking powder
- 3 eggs
- 1 2/3 cups (400 mL) sugar
- 1 tsp. (5 mL) vanilla extract
- 1 cup (250 mL) Hellmann’s® Real Mayonnaise
- 1 1/3 cups (325 mL) water
Preheat oven to 350°F (180°C). Grease and lightly flour two 9-inch/ 23 cm/ 1.5 L, round cake pans*; set aside.
Combine flour, cocoa, baking soda, and baking powder in a medium bowl; set aside.
Beat eggs, sugar, and vanilla in a large bowl with an electric mixer at high speed until light and fluffy, about 3 minutes. Beat in Hellmann’s® Real Mayonnaise at low speed until blended. Alternately beat in flour mixture with water, beginning and ending with flour mixture. Pour into prepared pans.