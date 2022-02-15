Recipe: Chocolate Mayo Cake

From Hellmanns.com



2 cups (500 mL) all-purpose flour

2/3 cup (150 mL) unsweetened cocoa powder

1 1/4 tsp. (6 mL) baking soda

1/4 tsp. (1 mL) baking powder

3 eggs

1 2/3 cups (400 mL) sugar

1 tsp. (5 mL) vanilla extract

1 cup (250 mL) Hellmann’s® Real Mayonnaise

1 1/3 cups (325 mL) water

Preheat oven to 350°F (180°C). Grease and lightly flour two 9-inch/ 23 cm/ 1.5 L, round cake pans*; set aside.

Combine flour, cocoa, baking soda, and baking powder in a medium bowl; set aside.

Beat eggs, sugar, and vanilla in a large bowl with an electric mixer at high speed until light and fluffy, about 3 minutes. Beat in Hellmann’s® Real Mayonnaise at low speed until blended. Alternately beat in flour mixture with water, beginning and ending with flour mixture. Pour into prepared pans.