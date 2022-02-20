Recipe: Better Than Robert Redford

1 cup of flour

1/2 cup of room temp butter

1 1/2 cups chopped pecans

Pinch of salt

8oz block of room temp cream cheese

1 cup of powdered sugar

16oz container of Cool Whip

2 – 3.9oz boxes of instant chocolate Jello

3 cups of milk (this is one cup less milk than the directions call for on the pudding box)

Preheat oven to 325

Base Layer – Crust

Combine flour, butter, 1 cup of the pecans, and salt

Press evenly into the bottom of a 13x9in baking dish

Bake 30 minutes at 325. Cool completely

First Layer

Blend room temp cream cheese with powdered sugar with electric mixer

When smooth, using a spatula, fold in half the Cool Whip

Second Layer

Mix both boxes of pudding with milk (will be thicker than regularly prepared pudding)

Assembly

Spread first layer evenly on cooled crust

Carefully spread second layer on first

Lastly, spread the remaining Cool Whip on top and sprinkle with the rest of the pecans

Cover & refrigerate at least 3 hours before serving