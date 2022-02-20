Recipe: Better Than Robert Redford

- 1 cup of flour
- 1/2 cup of room temp butter
- 1 1/2 cups chopped pecans
- Pinch of salt
- 8oz block of room temp cream cheese
- 1 cup of powdered sugar
- 16oz container of Cool Whip
- 2 – 3.9oz boxes of instant chocolate Jello
- 3 cups of milk (this is one cup less milk than the directions call for on the pudding box)
Preheat oven to 325
Base Layer – Crust
Combine flour, butter, 1 cup of the pecans, and salt
Press evenly into the bottom of a 13x9in baking dish
Bake 30 minutes at 325. Cool completely
First Layer
Blend room temp cream cheese with powdered sugar with electric mixer
When smooth, using a spatula, fold in half the Cool Whip
Second Layer
Mix both boxes of pudding with milk (will be thicker than regularly prepared pudding)
Assembly
Spread first layer evenly on cooled crust
Carefully spread second layer on first
Lastly, spread the remaining Cool Whip on top and sprinkle with the rest of the pecans
Cover & refrigerate at least 3 hours before serving