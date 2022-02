It is President’s Day! Like many of our Commander’s in Chief, today’s show was a long string of failed jokes. Tom creates a quiz that almost causes Chick, Kristi, and Josh to resort to a coup. Dick Hitswater and Jeff Oskay join us to share so much fake news that this episode may get censored! Reno Collier continues the show with his attempt at jokes, and is unaware that his segment wasn’t even the worst of the morning.