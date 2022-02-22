Jeff Dunham’s Walter on the Super Bowl Halftime Show

The great comedian Jeff Dunham stops by with his friend Walter to share thoughts on the Super Bowl halftime show. Floyd the Trucker calls in to enjoy the Raging Bull Program. Josh explains why he likes thigh-high boots.
