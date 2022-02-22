Josh Has a Drinking Problem

Josh Arnold was late for a break and the gang talked smack, mostly about his giant jug. Mind you, it is a gallon of water, and he fills it at work where we pay for expensive water. Classic behavior from a fish microwaver.
