Recipe: Edamole

- 3 cups of edamame shucked
- 1 small tomato
- 1/2 onion
- 1/2 seeded jalapeño
- 1-2 cloves of garlic
- Cilantro, cumin, salt, & pepper to taste
Steam edamame & shuck
Using a high-speed blender or food processor, blend edamame until smooth
While beans cool, combine tomatoes, onion, jalapeño, garlic, and cilantro
After beans reach room temp combine all ingredients. Adding cumin, salt, & pepper last
Chill for at least one hour in the refrigerator
Garnish with lime juice and serve with tortilla chips