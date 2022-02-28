Recipe: Edamole

Posted on February 28, 2022
  • 3 cups of edamame shucked
  • 1 small tomato
  • 1/2 onion
  • 1/2 seeded jalapeño
  • 1-2 cloves of garlic
  • Cilantro, cumin, salt, & pepper to taste

Steam edamame & shuck
Using a high-speed blender or food processor, blend edamame until smooth
While beans cool, combine tomatoes, onion, jalapeño, garlic, and cilantro
After beans reach room temp combine all ingredients. Adding cumin, salt, & pepper last
Chill for at least one hour in the refrigerator
Garnish with lime juice and serve with tortilla chips