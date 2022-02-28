Recipe: Edamole

3 cups of edamame shucked

1 small tomato

1/2 onion

1/2 seeded jalapeño

1-2 cloves of garlic

Cilantro, cumin, salt, & pepper to taste

Steam edamame & shuck

Using a high-speed blender or food processor, blend edamame until smooth

While beans cool, combine tomatoes, onion, jalapeño, garlic, and cilantro

After beans reach room temp combine all ingredients. Adding cumin, salt, & pepper last

Chill for at least one hour in the refrigerator

Garnish with lime juice and serve with tortilla chips