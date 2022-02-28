The Guaca(No)le Taste Test

We begin with the Ace Cosby Joke of the Day about toilet paper. The Dickie Dick brothers stop by. Due to Mexican cartels, there is now an avocado shortage. Staff chef Jess Hooker joins us with an guaca(no)le taste test.
We begin with the Ace Cosby Joke of the Day about toilet paper. The Dickie Dick brothers stop by. Due to Mexican cartels, there is now an avocado shortage. Staff chef Jess Hooker joins us with an guaca(no)le taste test.
There is no custom code to display.
There is no custom code to display.