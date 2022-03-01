Buttermilk Biscuits & Chocolate Gravy

Buttermilk Biscuits

3 cups of all-purpose flour

2 Tbsp. baking powder

1/2 tsp. baking soda

2 Tbsp. sugar

10 Tbsp. very cold cubed butter

1 1/2 cups cold buttermilk

Preheat oven 425

Combine dry ingredients in a large bowl

Using a fork, pastry cutter, or fingers – incorporate the butter into the flour mixture until butter pieces are pea-size and smaller

Create a well in the bowl and add cold buttermilk. Using a floured spatula or wooded spoon, combine all ingredients

On a floured surface & with flour hands, knead the dough 3-5 times. Pat dough out until 1/2 inch thick and cut biscuits

Transfer to the parchment-lined baking sheet – 1/2 inch apart & brush with melted butter

Bake at 425 on top rack for 12-14 minutes

Chocolate Gravy

(Make while biscuits are baking)

1 cup granulated sugar

1/3 cup cocoa powder

3 Tbsp all-purpose flour

1/2 tsp salt

2 cups milk

4 Tbsp butter

2 tsp vanilla

In a heavy bottom saucepan, combine dry ingredients thoroughly. Add milk and whisk together to reach a consistent texture.

Over medium heat, continuously whisk until thick – about ten minutes.

Plate warm biscuits and smother in chocolate gravy. Enjoy!