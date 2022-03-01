Buttermilk Biscuits & Chocolate Gravy

Buttermilk Biscuits
- 3 cups of all-purpose flour
- 2 Tbsp. baking powder
- 1/2 tsp. baking soda
- 2 Tbsp. sugar
- 10 Tbsp. very cold cubed butter
- 1 1/2 cups cold buttermilk
Preheat oven 425
Combine dry ingredients in a large bowl
Using a fork, pastry cutter, or fingers – incorporate the butter into the flour mixture until butter pieces are pea-size and smaller
Create a well in the bowl and add cold buttermilk. Using a floured spatula or wooded spoon, combine all ingredients
On a floured surface & with flour hands, knead the dough 3-5 times. Pat dough out until 1/2 inch thick and cut biscuits
Transfer to the parchment-lined baking sheet – 1/2 inch apart & brush with melted butter
Bake at 425 on top rack for 12-14 minutes
Chocolate Gravy
(Make while biscuits are baking)
- 1 cup granulated sugar
- 1/3 cup cocoa powder
- 3 Tbsp all-purpose flour
- 1/2 tsp salt
- 2 cups milk
- 4 Tbsp butter
- 2 tsp vanilla
In a heavy bottom saucepan, combine dry ingredients thoroughly. Add milk and whisk together to reach a consistent texture.
Over medium heat, continuously whisk until thick – about ten minutes.
Plate warm biscuits and smother in chocolate gravy. Enjoy!