Buttermilk Biscuits & Chocolate Gravy

Posted on March 1, 2022

Buttermilk Biscuits

  • 3 cups of all-purpose flour
  • 2 Tbsp. baking powder
  • 1/2 tsp. baking soda
  • 2 Tbsp. sugar
  • 10 Tbsp. very cold cubed butter
  • 1 1/2 cups cold buttermilk

Preheat oven 425

Combine dry ingredients in a large bowl

Using a fork, pastry cutter, or fingers – incorporate the butter into the flour mixture until butter pieces are pea-size and smaller

Create a well in the bowl and add cold buttermilk. Using a floured spatula or wooded spoon, combine all ingredients

On a floured surface & with flour hands, knead the dough 3-5 times. Pat dough out until 1/2 inch thick and cut biscuits

Transfer to the parchment-lined baking sheet – 1/2 inch apart & brush with melted butter

Bake at 425 on top rack for 12-14 minutes

Chocolate Gravy

(Make while biscuits are baking)

  • 1 cup granulated sugar
  • 1/3 cup cocoa powder
  • 3 Tbsp all-purpose flour
  • 1/2 tsp salt
  • 2 cups milk
  • 4 Tbsp butter
  • 2 tsp vanilla

In a heavy bottom saucepan, combine dry ingredients thoroughly. Add milk and whisk together to reach a consistent texture.
Over medium heat, continuously whisk until thick – about ten minutes.

Plate warm biscuits and smother in chocolate gravy. Enjoy!