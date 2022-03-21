PB&J Baked Macaroni

Pasta

Boil one box of large elbow macaroni

Peanut Butter Sauce

1 cup sugar

2 Tbs flour

1 tsp salt

2 cups whole milk or cream

16oz jar of peanut butter

1 stick of butter

1 tsp vanilla

In a heavy bottom saucepan, combine dry ingredients thoroughly. Add milk and whisk together to reach a consistent texture.

Over medium heat, continuously whisk until thick – about five to ten minutes.

Remove pan from heat. Add peanut butter, butter, and vanilla until melted throughout.

Add drained macaroni to the peanut butter sauce. Stir until macaroni is fully coated with sauce.

Transfer to buttered 9.5x13in casserole dish. Let rest while preparing the topping.

Topping

10 slices of white sandwich bread

30 oz jar of grape jelly

1 stick of butter, melted

Toast bread on cookie sheet in 425° oven until browned. Allow toast to cool.

Using a knife, blender, or food processor make coarse bread crumbs. The largest pieces should be no bigger than a dime.

Place them in a large mixing bowl.

Add half cup of jelly to bowl. Incorporate toasted bread crumbs and jelly with fork. Add 1/3 of the melted butter and stir well. Alternate between jelly and melted butter until all ingredients are combined.

Assembly