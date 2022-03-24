Grover Emerson Thorne Moseys On In

Tom once worked as a surveyor and “held the stick.” He then shares a story involving his stick, a man of the cloth, and a measurement. Grover Emerson Thorne stops by with a witty tale from the old south, and then Cap’n Dave calls in.
