Willie Griswold is running late due to a “citizen’s arrest at Starbucks.” Listen as the transition to full Griswold unfolds before our very eyes. Floyd the Trucker calls in to discuss … well, we don’t really know what. Every Sunday, Kristi Lee cranks her clock. Tom was in the hallways speaking to one of the behind-the-scenes types and Al Jackson gives the best description of Tom Griswold of all time.