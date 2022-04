We have a new world record! It is the world’s longest tongue, and the man is now using it as a paintbrush. “Lickasso’s” newest painting was of a beaver, and “Nick Stoeberl” calls in. A Florida man ran nude through a neighborhood before committing a knotty sex act with a tree, and a listener writes in with a genius joke. Pat Godwin shares a great tribute about a boat carrying A LOT of cocaine.