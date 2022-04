Donnie Baker is here and ready to announce his new job! You won’t believe it (and shouldn’t). He finally explains why he has to wear Zubaz. Pat Godwin performs “Nobody Has Pubes Anymore” and the “Rectum of Ella Fitzgerald.” The great part about seeing it live is that Tom was able to see the audience visibly recoil at parts of them both. Enjoy the best of both Donnie Baker and Pat Godwin live in Cincinnati.