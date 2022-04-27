What’s In Your Wallet?

We have a new game here on the show: How much money is in Josh’s wallet? Then Chick offers up his wallet, and Ace wins all of his cash. Chick McGee is a man of many impressions, and he offers up Jay Leno interviewing Mike Tyson which is uncanny.
