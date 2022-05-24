Hooker the Cooker: Pasta Chips and Dip

Pasta – Boil one box of rigatoni to al dente
Dip
- 1 cup greek yogurt
- 4 oz package of feta
- 2 cloves of garlic
- 1/2 small shallot
- Juice of half a lemon
Salt & pepper to taste
Mix all ingredients in food processor and refrigerate for at least one hour
Chips
Season both sides of al dente noodles with Italian seasoning, garlic powder, salt, and Parmesan cheese
Place one layer of noodles in air fryer for 5-7 minutes at 350º
Flip noodles and air fry for another 5-7 minutes
Serve warm with feta dip and ENJOY!