Hooker the Cooker: Pasta Chips and Dip

Pasta – Boil one box of rigatoni to al dente

Dip

1 cup greek yogurt

4 oz package of feta

2 cloves of garlic

1/2 small shallot

Juice of half a lemon

Salt & pepper to taste

Mix all ingredients in food processor and refrigerate for at least one hour

Chips

Season both sides of al dente noodles with Italian seasoning, garlic powder, salt, and Parmesan cheese

Place one layer of noodles in air fryer for 5-7 minutes at 350º

Flip noodles and air fry for another 5-7 minutes

Serve warm with feta dip and ENJOY!