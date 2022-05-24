How Did Ace Cosby Get One Listener a Date?

Ace Cosby is starting more relationships than Sexy Time ends. Thanks to Bumble, a man took a Joke of the Day and got a date. The Pope calls in and shares his favorite joke too. The story of the day is a big penis plant story, though.
