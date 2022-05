Josh fight! Who came out on top as the number one Josh? In our hearts, it is Josh Arnold. Jess Hooker the Cooker is here with a new recipe for the gang to try. Pat Godwin shares a touching tribute to a man named Josh Arnold.

Try it yourself!

1 cup of ice

1 can of Dr. Pepper

2 Tbsp coconut syrup

Splash of heavy cream

Combine ingredients in a glass, and enjoy!