The BOB & TOM Show presents Live Comedy: Sending Kids to Camp

A night of live comedy with The BOB & TOM Show. A benefit project sending local kids to summer camp.
About this event
A Night of LIVE Comedy with The BOB & TOM Show: Help send local kids to summer camp!
Performing LIVE:
- Willie Griswold
- Jeff Oskay
- Josh Arnold
- Pat Godwin
- Hosted by Chick McGee & Tom Griswold
When: Friday, June 17th, 2022
Doors at 6:30PM Show at 7:30PM
Where: The Irving 5505 E. Washington Street Indpls, IN 46219
Limited VIP tickets include preferred seating, pre-show meet & greet at 6:30pm, swag bag, photo opportunity, and 2 drink tickets: $100
General Admission tickets: $40
ALL AGES SHOW. Warning ADULT CONTENT