The BOB & TOM Show presents Live Comedy: Sending Kids to Camp

A night of live comedy with The BOB & TOM Show. A benefit project sending local kids to summer camp.

About this event

A Night of LIVE Comedy with The BOB & TOM Show: Help send local kids to summer camp!

Performing LIVE:

Willie Griswold

Jeff Oskay

Josh Arnold

Pat Godwin

Hosted by Chick McGee & Tom Griswold

When: Friday, June 17th, 2022

Doors at 6:30PM Show at 7:30PM

Where: The Irving 5505 E. Washington Street Indpls, IN 46219

Limited VIP tickets include preferred seating, pre-show meet & greet at 6:30pm, swag bag, photo opportunity, and 2 drink tickets: $100

General Admission tickets: $40

ALL AGES SHOW. Warning ADULT CONTENT