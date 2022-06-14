Hooker the Cooker: Donut Pie

Jess Hooker the Cooker joins us and Chick makes a public apology to her for spilling chicken noodle secrets. She makes fun of Pat Godwin’s shirt, and Tom makes fun of it. (It’s Tom’s old shirt.) Is Chick wearing pajamas to work? Pat Godwin shines in this episode with multiple tributes.

Donut Pie

5-6 Bavarian cream chocolate top donuts

1 pre-made pie crust

4 eggs

1/2 cup butter (melted & cooled)

1/2 cup sugar

1Tbsp white vinegar

2tsp vanilla

Bring pie crust to room temp and place in a pie tin

Cut donuts into bite-size pieces and place in a large bowl

Melt butter and allow it to cool

Beat eggs, sugar, vinegar, and then incorporate cooled melted butter

Add wet ingredients to donut pieces and coat well

Add mixture to pie crust

Bake at 350 for 20 minutes covered with foil. Remove foil and bake another 20 minutes.

Let pie cool for at least three hours, preferably overnight.

Serve with whipped cream or ice cream and ENJOY!