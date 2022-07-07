Ask Alli: Can I Cheat To Be Freaky While Being Happy?

A new staff member joins us: Josh Arnold. He’d back from a trip where an aqua dump took place. Tom has a million questions. Kristi Lee broke her foot right before an international vacation. Climate change protesters are being annoying again, and this time have tried to ruin a famous painting. Floyd the Trucker calls in and offers no insight on the climate change program. Allie Breen is back in her apartment for “Sexy Time where we answer love gone wrong letters… and Josh annoys Tom with good advice. Then Tom annoys everyone with terrible Hallmark Christmas movie ideas.