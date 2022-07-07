The BOB & TOM Show’s Kristi Lee Named to 2022 Indiana Broadcast Pioneers Hall of Fame

INDIANAPOLIS, IN – JUNE 27, 2022 – The BOB & TOM Show, the most successful nationally syndicated morning drive show in radio history, announces that the show’s co-host and news director Kristi Lee will be inducted into the Indiana Broadcast Pioneers Hall of Fame Class of 2022. Lee, who is heard on The BOB & TOM Show weekday mornings on over 100 radio stations across the U.S., is one of six Hoosier broadcasting icons to be inducted into the Indiana Broadcast Pioneers Hall of Fame during the annual Indiana Broadcasters Conference on Wednesday, October 5th.

Lee was introduced to radio at Ben Davis High School radio station WBDG-FM (90.9) in Indianapolis, where she earned her First-Class FCC operator’s license. She was then hired as one of the first female engineers at Indy television station WRTV-TV (ABC Channel 6). Lee went on to work for radio stations including WIRE-AM (1340), WNAP-FM (93.1), and WENS-FM (97.1). In 1987, she joined The BOB & TOM Show’s Indianapolis flagship radio station WFBQ-FM (94.7) and is an integral part of the show’s ensemble cast. Lee has also covered sports for ESPN and the Indiana Pacers. She has been recognized by Radio Ink magazine as one of the Most Influential Women in Radio for multiple years.

Dave Arland, Executive Director of the Indiana Broadcasters Association, said: “The 2022 Hall of Fame Class is comprised of well-known broadcasters who pushed the boundaries of innovation and made the Indiana communities they served better, more informed places to live. For decades, our newest group of Hall of Famers have provided critical eyes, ears, and voices for listeners and viewers in Indiana and beyond. They have told wonderful stories and are each also active members of their communities. We are honored to add our 2022 honorees to the honor roll of the Indiana Broadcast Pioneers Hall of Fame.”

Kristi Lee commented: “I am humbled and honored to be included amongst these prestigious honorees. As a life-long Hoosier, I have been lucky enough to spend my entire career in my home state. I cannot imagine a more meaningful award.”

For more information and for a complete list of honorees, please visit: https://www.indianabroadcasters.org/news-events/.

The BOB & TOM Show is exclusively syndicated by Westwood One, the largest audio network in America.

About The BOB & TOM Show

The BOB & TOM Show is the most successful nationallysyndicated morning drive show in radio history, a proud member of the Radio Hall of Fame, winner of copious national awards, and long-standing champions of those in need. The BOB & TOM Show can be heard on-air and online delivering an unpredictable blend of news, talk, sports, celebrity guests, in-studio musical performances, sketch comedy and topical, sometimes irreverent, humor. For more information about The BOB & TOM Show, visit: www.bobandtominfo.com or contact Todd Alan at talan@westwoodone.com or at 212.735.1107.