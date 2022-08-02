The BOB & TOM Show Remembers Charlie Griswold

Charlie Griswold – 1995 – 2022

INDIANAPOLIS (August 2, 2022) – It is with great sadness that The BOB & TOM Show confirms the passing of Charlie Griswold, the youngest son of host Tom Griswold.

Charlie Griswold died suddenly July 29, 2022, in Sacramento, California. He was 27 years old.

He is survived by his two daughters, Sunny and Rayna and their mother, Harley Fernandez; his parents, Tom Griswold and Betsy Blankenbaker; and his siblings Sam, Lucy, Willie, Sally, Finley, and Hart Griswold.

The cast and crew of The Bob & Tom Show ask that you keep Tom Griswold and his family in your prayers during this difficult time. Fans may send condolences to fans@bobandtom.com.