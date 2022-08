A man used a $100 bill counterfeit bill at a lemonade stand and then asked for change back. This guy might be the worst person Kristi Lee has covered. Chris Geisen is sitting in for Ace Cosby at master control and shares a joke of the day of his own. Reno Collier joins us after an exciting weekend with Josh and Oskay where the police pulled him over. Greg Warren joins us for the Warren Report with the history of the Louisville Slugger.