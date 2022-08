A man is growing a world record corn stalk in New Jersey so Pat Godwin shares a tribute from the Boss. Floyd the Trucker drops a fact about his wife that makes the room laugh and they never recover. Greg Warren is live and in the studio, and Tom grills him on his love life. He retaliates on poor Jess Hooker. The Dickie Dick brothers show up and won’t leave. Duke Tumatoe is pissed off at Josh Arnold over a Muddy Waters joke, and then the Dickies do a little scatting.