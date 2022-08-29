Sucking on Hot Dog Straws, Part 1

A man was at a Yankee’s game sucking beer through a hot dog straw. Willie makes a beer run while Jess Hooker whips up some hot dogs. Then we give it a test. That’s right. Sucking on hot dogs on live TV. Tune in tomorrow night to see part two of our hot dog-sucking special.

Have you ever done something at 20 that you deeply regret? Jess shares her moment, and it is a voice on a bit from 20 years ago called “Sheetos.” Donnie Baker calls in with parenting problems. Has your child ever turned into Glenn Beck during bedtime?