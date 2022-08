Warning: Tom Griswold sucks coffee through a large hot dog. Then a Bloody Mary. Then seltzer water. It’s honestly the longest ten minutes of our lives. Josh Arnold then gives it a shot but he has a failure to launch. Then he takes a taste test to discover what tastes the worst through a wiener. Greg Hahn joins us with dating tips, announcing that Paris is not special. The great Brent Terhune, aka “Coney Danza,” then tries the hot dot/beer combo, and we compare his beard to Jeff Oskay’s.