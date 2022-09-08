Costaki’s Football Joke Kickoff

Will the pee-diaper challenge take place on Thursday? Tom has suggested a contest to see who can pee the largest amount in an adult diaper, and he is facing a mutiny. Costaki from All Pro Lines joins us with football jokes!
