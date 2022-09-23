Ms. Pat Joins Us In Studio And Josh Is In The Shower

One of our favorite guests, comedian Ms. Pat joins us in the studio and talks about her TV show, her husband’s retirement, and what she wants to do to Tom. Josh Arnold is live in a shower in Louisville and zooms in to prove it.
