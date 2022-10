Kristi Lee won a major award, so she feels entitled to show up late. Chick McGee met her mom at the awards ceremony, and sparks were flying. E-Harmony recently surveyed the top break-up songs, and they’re all sad and sappy. Pat Godwin offers a better one for the divorced men out there. Someone taught Tom “the DTF.” Alli Breen brings us love letters, and we have a problem. A couple has been dating for five years, and she’s upset they’re not engaged. (No, it isn’t Alsman.)