There is a “Pat situation.” He won’t stop messing with the coffee machine, talks to Willie about sex in the hallways, and his life is so good that he is struggling to come up with good material. Alli Breen is finally back home in New York City and ready to help sad, lonely, messed-up lovebirds in the Bob and Tom audience. One of them is having a problem with his newly feminist girlfriend not going downtown, and Tom gives the least helpful answer in the history of Sexy Time.