HEY! Greg Hahn is here and IN HIS PRIME, PUMPED UP. And SINGLE. The cast of single people waxes poetically about the benefits of being alone. A missing grandmother was swallowed whole by a python, and Josh is kind of into it. Pat Godwin plays a tribute to the late matriarch. A very, very, pale Tim Cavanagh stops by to share a Cavanagh’s Cavalcade of Celebrity Birthdays.