Tom has a surprise for everyone. Will it pan out? Will everyone hate it? Tune in to see! We are joined by many special guests, including Dick Mango, Duke Tumatoe and the Power Trio, the Harneys, and the Steven Singer Singers. Ace Cosby shares a Halloween Joke of the Day, with a special Chick McGee Joke of the Day. Nuns are watching dirty movies and Pat Godwin shares a tribute.