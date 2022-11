We continue the list of turn-offs for men and women during lovemaking, and Tom saying the word “porno” is now on the list. Pat Godwin once had a regional hit called Circle City, and the region was his apartment. He then shares a song about sleeping with a CPAP machine. Alli Breen joins us with love letters, including a man struggling with a wife that turns an outing with friends into a tribunal that settles their previous argument.