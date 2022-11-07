David Koechner and Kristi’s Daughter Sophie Joins Us

The great David Koechner is here, and you may know him from The Office, Anchorman, and Hannah Montana. He talks about the new generation that recognizes him from his classic works. He also talks about his standup work and how he creates characters like the one from The Naked Trucker and T-Bones Show. He is also an SNL alum, and Lorne Michaels once suggested he get a toupee.

Kristi Lee’s daughter Sophie joins the program, and Willie is outraged by the nepotism, but Sophie is more horrified by her mom talking about sex toys. Jeff Oskay joins us with News We Failed To Mention, but with a twist: a hype man.