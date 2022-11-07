The Warren Report with Greg Warren: The History of Gift Wrapping

Reno Collier has family staying with him, and he wonders why he stopped drinking before giving us a hilarious Country Fried Take on election ads. Greg Warren joins us and gives us a Warren Report on the history of gift wrapping.
