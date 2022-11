Our longtime friend Jeff Saturday was announced as the head coach of the Indianapolis Colts, and we share memories of the former Colts center. Chick has a few suggestions for Saturday, considering he is the dean of sports broadcasters. Josh thinks former coach Frank Reich needs to blame the people responsible: the players. Josh has been spelunking, and Tom marvels that they didn’t need to lube him up. Costaki from All Pro Lines joins us with Packers jokes!