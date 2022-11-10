Al Jackson: What Should I Name My Comedy Album?

Al Jackson joins us in a kimono and talks about the glory of professional wrestling in a young man’s life. He has a new album coming out, and he is making cassettes for Tom. He asks Tom for help knowing full well that it is a double-edged sword. The world’s oldest sentence was found in a new archeological discovery, and no, it wasn’t “when you’re inside me, I feel nothing.” Pat Godwin has a Cliff Notes tribute for it. Chick McGee faces off against Harley, our Pigskin Pick’em winner in this week’s Shoe-In of the Week.