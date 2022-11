Ole’ Jokin Josh made some wise cracks at the polling place yesterday and it did not go well. The Chickster is generous like Josh, and he bought the entire cast and crew a nice hat. Alli Breen joins us from NYC where she is fresh off a TV appearance on Kennedy. That’s cool but it is Sexy Time, and one of our listeners has a big problem. He is trying to hide cheating on his wife and asks for advice from … a nationally syndicated radio show.