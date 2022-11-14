The Cast of the BOB & TOM Show Plays Poetry for Neanderthals Game NSFW Edition

The cast and crew of the BOB & TOM Show play Poetry for Neanderthals: NSFW Edition. Get yours now at Target: https://www.target.com/p/poetry-for-neanderthals-game-nsfw-edition-by-exploding-kittens/-/A-85008827

It is an adult party game similar to Taboo where players earn points by getting their teammates to guess words and phrases. The catch is that the “Neanderthal Poets” can only use single-syllable words. If they use any words with more than one syllable, the other team gets to spank them with the 2-foot inflatable Spank Stick. It’s a board game that forces you to explain complicated ideas using simple vocabulary while sounding a little bit dumb.