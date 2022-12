The BOB & TOM Show Puppets present a classic Bob and Tom bit: Cliff Notes Theater: A Christmas Carol. Look for the new Donnie and Floyd Puppet. National Park officials have thrown the book at an influencer for hitting a golf ball into the Grand Canyon, and Tom is demanding an unusual punishment. What do your sex noises say about your relationship? Kristi Lee has a list. Mr. Skin brings us another top ten list of the top nude scenes of 2022 (safe for work).