Alli Breen is getting her teeth cleaned (No, that isn’t code), and Tom describes her teeth and many other features individually. We get her opinion on buying used sex toys, and the phrase “desperate and sad” is used. Then we get to Sexy Time, where listeners ask our panel of love experts questions, including our first writer asking if he’s being used for gas. Also, is it wrong to love only doggy? Warning: this episode is peak Scorched Earth Alsman.