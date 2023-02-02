What are the great foods named after cities?

Josh Arnold loves to eat and starts a great topic when he declares that few cities have made an omelet like Denver. Pat Godwin shares a tribute to one great Kentucky staple. Donnie Baker flips it on his head with foods no one likes.
Josh Arnold loves to eat and starts a great topic when he declares that few cities have made an omelet like Denver. Pat Godwin shares a tribute to one great Kentucky staple. Donnie Baker flips it on his head with foods no one likes.
There is no custom code to display.
There is no custom code to display.