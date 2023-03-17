Full Show Podcast for March 17, 2023

Happy Saint Patrick’s Day! Josh misses almost two hours of the show and he better have a good story about why! Plus we have Pat’s greatest pizza song yet, big Gardner Minshew news, and Star Trek controversies!

Enjoy every segment of today’s BOB & TOM Show. Join Tom Griswold, Chick McGee, Kristi Lee, Josh Arnold, Pat Godwin, and Willie Griswold for a blend of comedy, talk, news, and sports. Avoid the commercials and get the full show without ads through B&T VIP. Subscribe now at BobandTom.com/VIP.